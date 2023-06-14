Donald Trump rages against conspiracies in first address after arraignment

Bedminster, New Jersey - Former President Donald Trump whipped up his supporters in his first address since being arraigned on 37 charges related to the Mar-a-Lago classified documents case.

Former President Donald Trump railed against alleged corruption and abuse of power in his first speech after his arraignment in the classified documents scandal. © REUTERS

Trump appeared in a Miami federal court on Tuesday to plead not guilty to charges that include violations of the Espionage act, making false statements, and conspiracy regarding his mishandling of classified material.

Speaking at his golf resort in Bedminster, New Jersey later in the day, the Republican railed against baseless conspiracies mostly blamed on sitting President Joe Biden.

"Today we witnessed the most evil and heinous abuse of power in the history of our country. Very sad thing to watch," he said to supporters.

"A corrupt sitting president had his top political opponent arrested on fake and fabricated charges, of which he and numerous other presidents would be guilty, right in the middle of a presidential election, in which he's losing very badly."