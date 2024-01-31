Donald Trump reportedly declares "holy war" on Taylor Swift

New York, New York - Donald Trump is reportedly ready to take the Bad Blood with Taylor Swift to a whole new level as his MAGA movement prepares to wage "holy war" against the star.

A bombshell Rolling Stone report cites several Trump campaign insiders who claim the ex-president and his allies are ready to escalate their bizarre obsession with Taylor Swift ahead of the 2024 election.

With the singer at the peak of her global popularity, entire swathes of the MAGA movement has been spinning a grand conspiracy theory that involves the Democratic Party, Hollywood, and even the Pentagon – all colluding to somehow block their man's return to the White House.

Swift's own role in this fever dream is tied to fear that she will ultimately endorse President Joe Biden, as happened back in 2020.

The Cruel Summer artist is clearly no fan of Trump, whom she blasted that year for "ineffective leadership" that "gravely worsened" the Covid-19 pandemic.

Never one to drop a grudge, the 77-year-old is now reportedly telling anyone willing to listen that he is more popular than Swift, whose legion of fans is apparently less loyal than his.

What's more, Trump is said to be hurt that TIME Magazine picked the pop sensation over him for its person of the year award.