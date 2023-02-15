Donald Trump reportedly used a folder marked "classified" as a light shade!

Palm Beach, Florida - An attorney for Donald Trump now claims the former president used to use an empty folder marked "classified" as a light shade to help get him through the night.

Trump's attorney Timothy Parlatore sat down with CNN on Sunday to explain how his team discovered yet another file in Trump's possession titled "Classified Evening Summary," that they recently turned over, along with a laptop, to the US Department of Justice.

"He has one of those landline telephones next to his bed, and it has a blue light on it, and it keeps him up at night," Parlatore explained. "So he took the manila folder and put it over, so it would keep the light down, so he could sleep at night."

While his response, which he described as a "humorous aspect" to the ongoing investigation into Trump having classified documents, is definitely weird, it oddly makes sense for someone like Trump.

Parlatore insists that the "classified" titled of the document is "not a classification marking."

"It's not anything that is controlled in any way," he added. "There is nothing illegal about it."

Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate was raided in August by the FBI, who discovered dozens of classified documents the former president took with him when he left the White House. He is currently being probed by the DOJ for the matter, which recently assigned a special counsel to the case.