Donald Trump returns to Instagram to hawk more weird NFTs

Palm Beach, Florida - Donald Trump returned to Instagram after a two-year hiatus to unveil a new set of his NFT trading cards.

Donald Trump shared his first post to Instagram after two years on Wednesday to unveil a new set of his collectible NFT digital trading cards. © IMAGO / MediaPunch

The former president posted four posts featuring pics of his new NFTs, the first of which shows him holding the Liberty Bell, with a backdrop of heavenly sun beams and an American flag.

"I am pleased to inform you that, due to the great success of my previously launched DIGITAL TRADING CARDS, we are doing it again, SERIES 2, AVAILABLE RIGHT NOW," he wrote in the post.

Trump went on to include the link to the official website where fans can get their own, but ended it with a period causing the link to not work.

The next post shows the Don in a superhero outfit, ripped like Arnold Schwarzenegger, wearing an American flag as a cape, and donning a large wrestling belt that says "Champion."

He also took a moment to address criticism for the hefty $99 price tag for each card.

"I hope everyone notices... that I'm leaving the price of the Trading Cards the same as last time, even though they are selling for MANY TIMES MORE... & sold out almost immediately, because I want my fans & supporters to make money, & have fun doing it," he explained.

"I WILL BE GIVEN NO 'NICE GUY' CREDIT?" he asked.