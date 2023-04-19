Donald Trump returns to Instagram to hawk more weird NFTs
Palm Beach, Florida - Donald Trump returned to Instagram after a two-year hiatus to unveil a new set of his NFT trading cards.
The former president posted four posts featuring pics of his new NFTs, the first of which shows him holding the Liberty Bell, with a backdrop of heavenly sun beams and an American flag.
"I am pleased to inform you that, due to the great success of my previously launched DIGITAL TRADING CARDS, we are doing it again, SERIES 2, AVAILABLE RIGHT NOW," he wrote in the post.
Trump went on to include the link to the official website where fans can get their own, but ended it with a period causing the link to not work.
The next post shows the Don in a superhero outfit, ripped like Arnold Schwarzenegger, wearing an American flag as a cape, and donning a large wrestling belt that says "Champion."
He also took a moment to address criticism for the hefty $99 price tag for each card.
"I hope everyone notices... that I'm leaving the price of the Trading Cards the same as last time, even though they are selling for MANY TIMES MORE... & sold out almost immediately, because I want my fans & supporters to make money, & have fun doing it," he explained.
"I WILL BE GIVEN NO 'NICE GUY' CREDIT?" he asked.
Donald Trump manages to quickly sell out of the new NFTs... again
Donald Trump's third post included a brief commercial for the new set, where he claims that "everybody is asking me to do another series."
"The new collection features incredible artwork of me as a rock star, and also as a monster trucker," he exclaimed.
"People love to collect baseball cards, but why settle for that when you can collect the greatest trading card in history?"
The fourth, and final, post is the NFT of Trump as a rock star, clad in leather, strumming a hollow-body guitar, while crooning into a microphone.
He also claimed that the cards had "SOLD OUT, in RECORD TIME, approximately $4.6 Million."
Trump originally released the first set of his NFT cards back in December, and while many fans and critics were left in confusion, he managed to sell out of them quickly.
This time is a bit different, as he and his campaign have been aggressively fundraising to fight several legal cases that threaten his ambitions to take back the White House in 2024.
Cover photo: IMAGO / MediaPunch