Donald Trump's presidential campaign hits huge fundraising milestone

Palm Beach, Florida - Donald Trump has seen a big boost in donations as his campaign aggressively tries to raise money in the wake of his criminal indictment .

Donald Trump and his campaign have been aggressively fundraising since he was indicted. © Collage: IMAGO / USA TODAY Network

Despite recently becoming the first former president in US history to be charged with a crime, Trump supporters have demonstrated their allegiance to him is still unwavering with their dollars.

According to AP News, a filing to the Federal Election Commission (FCC) from the campaign on Saturday reports they have effectively raised over $34 million since Trump announced his presidential bid back in November.

While $18 million of that sum was raised since the beginning of 2023, $4 million of that was raised since he was indicted by a grand jury in late March.

Nikki Haley in comparison, who is one of two other candidates currently running against Trump for the Republican nomination, has raised a total of $8.3 million.

Trump has painted himself as a victim of a corrupt, Democrat-led justice system, pushing the narrative that all the legal cases against him are a part of a "witch hunt."