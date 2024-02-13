Donald Trump rips Nikki Haley's marriage in scathing post: "Embarrassment"

Palm Beach, Florida - Donald Trump shared a social media post attacking his presidential challenger Nikki Haley and her husband, who is currently deployed overseas.

On Tuesday, Donald Trump (r.) insulted his presidential challenger Nikki Haley, calling her recent rally an "embarrassment" to her husband. © Collage: Allison Joyce & Yulia Nikhinson / AFP

On Tuesday morning, the former president took to his Truth Social platform to take another shot at his former UN ambassador's marriage.

"Tricky Nikki is CRASHING in the Polls. She is 15 points down to Crooked Joe Biden, and I'm crushing him in all polls. She's got no reason to make it to the South Carolina Primary," he wrote.

"The other day, she had almost no people attend her 'rally'... an embarrassment to her wonderful husband, in Africa," he added.

"I think he should come back home to help save her dying campaign."