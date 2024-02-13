Donald Trump rips Nikki Haley's marriage in scathing post: "Embarrassment"

On Tuesday, Donald Trump insulted his presidential challenger Nikki Haley, calling her recent rally an "embarrassment" to her husband.

By Rey Harris

Palm Beach, Florida - Donald Trump shared a social media post attacking his presidential challenger Nikki Haley and her husband, who is currently deployed overseas.

On Tuesday, Donald Trump (r.) insulted his presidential challenger Nikki Haley, calling her recent rally an "embarrassment" to her husband.

On Tuesday morning, the former president took to his Truth Social platform to take another shot at his former UN ambassador's marriage.

"Tricky Nikki is CRASHING in the Polls. She is 15 points down to Crooked Joe Biden, and I'm crushing him in all polls. She's got no reason to make it to the South Carolina Primary," he wrote.

"The other day, she had almost no people attend her 'rally'... an embarrassment to her wonderful husband, in Africa," he added.

"I think he should come back home to help save her dying campaign."

Donald Trump slams Nikki Haley again as she claps back

Nikki Haley described Trump's remarks against her as "disgusting."
Nikki Haley described Trump's remarks against her as "disgusting."

Trump's remarks come after he mocked Haley over the weekend for her husband Michael Haley's absence during her campaign, perhaps unaware at the time that he is currently deployed with the National Guard.

Both candidates have been aggressively campaigning in Haley's home state of South Carolina ahead of their upcoming GOP primary election on February 24.

While Trump didn't specify which of her rally's was the "embarrassment," Haley addressed his former statement about her husband at a rally in Elgin on Monday, according to The New York Times.

In an interview after the event, she described his remarks as "disgusting," adding, "The reality is, the closest [Trump] has come to harm's way is a golf ball hitting him on a golf cart."

