Donald Trump mocks Nikki Haley for deployed husband's absence: "Where is he? He's gone"

Conway, South Carolina - Donald Trump recently mocked his presidential challenger Nikki Haley and her husband, who is currently deployed overseas.

Donald Trump (r.) recently mocked his presidential challenger Nikki Haley (l.) and her husband, who is currently deployed overseas. © Collage: Frederic J. Brown & ALMOND NGAN / AFP

According to NBC News, Trump made the jab while telling a story during a rally on Saturday night about how Haley and her husband, Michael Haley, once paid him a visit at his Mar-a-Lago estate.

"Then she comes over to see me at Mar-a-Lago," Trump told the crowd.

"'Sir, I will never run against you.' She brought her husband [then]. Where's your husband [now]? Oh, he’s away. He’s away. What happened to her husband? What happened to her husband? Where is he?"

"He’s gone!" he added. "He knew. He knew."

Michael was deployed to Africa with the South Carolina National Guard last June before his wife launched her campaign, a fact that Nikki Haley has repeatedly talked about in interviews and at rallies.

Trump's wife Melania, on the other hand, has been noticeably absent from the public eye for some time – even as her husband seeks re-election. This absence has caused heavy speculation about the state of their relationship.

Haley is the former president's last remaining challenger in the 2024 Republican primaries but has refused to drop out.

The two politicians will soon face off in Haley's home state of South Carolina, where she is expected to be defeated as Trump remains the front-runner in the race by a wide margin.