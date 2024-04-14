Donald Trump says Iran attack on Israel shows Biden "weakness"

Schnecksville, Pennsylvania - Donald Trump on Saturday blasted President Joe Biden over Iran's major attack on Israel, alleging that his rival in November elections showed American "weakness" in the Middle East.

Donald Trump spoke at a rally outside Schnecksville Fire Hall on Saturday in Schnecksville, Pennsylvania. © Andrew Harnik / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

"God bless the people of Israel. They are under attack right now. That's because we show great weakness," he said at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania, where he also compared his current criminal indictments to gangster Al Capone.

He also posted on his Truth Social account on Saturday, "This would NEVER have happened if I were President!"

Iran launched an unprecedented drone and missile attack on Israel Saturday evening, after pledging retaliation for a strike on its consular building in Syria that killed seven Revolutionary Guards members, two of them generals. President Biden said US forces helped Israel shoot down nearly all the drones.

Trump, who while in office ordered the killing of a top Revolutionary Guard leader in Baghdad and withdrew the US from the Iran nuclear accord, has repeatedly accused his Democratic opponent of a soft approach toward Tehran.

"The weakness that we've shown, it's unbelievable, and it would not have happened if we were in office," Trump said Saturday.

"But America prays for Israel, we send our absolute support to everyone in harm's way."