Trump compares himself to Al Capone and rails against judge at last rally before start of hush money trial

Schnecksville, Pennsylvania - Donald Trump again compared himself to infamous mobster Al Capone and let rip at the judge in his upcoming hush money trial at a Pennsylvania rally on Saturday.

Braving a chilly wind and some light rain, the crowd in the small town of Schnecksville gathered to hear the former president speak for the final time before his historic trial kicks off on Monday.



"I've been indicted more than Al Capone, the great gangster," Trump said in a speech that featured all his greatest hits, including attacks on immigrants and falsehoods about electoral fraud in 2020.

"There is absolutely nothing here. There is no misdemeanor, there is no felony, there's no federal crime," he claimed, calling the presiding judge Juan Merchan "corrupt" and also attacking New York District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

On Monday, Trump will appear in court in New York City to face accusations of falsifying business records in a scheme to cover up an alleged sexual encounter with porn star Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 election.

Hours before the rally, he used similar language on his Truth Social platform, attacking Merchan as "totally conflicted and corrupt."



Trump's other criminal cases – centered on his alleged hoarding of top-secret documents in Florida after he left the White House and his involvement in attempts to overturn the 2020 election – all face multiple delays.