Donald Trump slams Alabama ruling on IVF treatments

Palm Beach, Florida - In a stunning twist, Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump criticized a recent decision by the Alabama Supreme Court which ruled that frozen embryos are "children."

On Friday, Trump shared a Truth Social post, where he came out in favor of fertility treatments and called on the Alabama court to find an "immediate solution" to preserve its access as experts warn they could be endangered because of the ruling.

"Under my leadership, the Republican Party will always support the creation of strong, thriving, healthy American families," Trump wrote.

"We want to make it easier for mothers and fathers to have babies, not harder! That includes supporting the availability of fertility treatments like IVF in every State in America."

He goes on to argue that he and the "overwhelming majority" of Americans "strongly" support the availability of such treatments, which he describes as an "important part" of "the miracle of life."