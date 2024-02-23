Donald Trump slams Alabama ruling on IVF treatments
Palm Beach, Florida - In a stunning twist, Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump criticized a recent decision by the Alabama Supreme Court which ruled that frozen embryos are "children."
On Friday, Trump shared a Truth Social post, where he came out in favor of fertility treatments and called on the Alabama court to find an "immediate solution" to preserve its access as experts warn they could be endangered because of the ruling.
"Under my leadership, the Republican Party will always support the creation of strong, thriving, healthy American families," Trump wrote.
"We want to make it easier for mothers and fathers to have babies, not harder! That includes supporting the availability of fertility treatments like IVF in every State in America."
He goes on to argue that he and the "overwhelming majority" of Americans "strongly" support the availability of such treatments, which he describes as an "important part" of "the miracle of life."
Donald Trump and Nikki Haley deliver conflicting responses to IVF ruling
"Today, I am calling on the Alabama Legislature to act quickly to find an immediate solution to preserve the availability of IVF in Alabama," he added.
His response comes in stark contrast to that of his last standing challenger in the GOP primary race, Nikki Haley, who appeared to agree with the ruling, recently stating "I think embryos, to me, are babies."
Trump will face off with Haley in her home state of South Carolina during the GOP's next primary contest this Saturday, February 24.
Cover photo: ALEX WONG / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP