Nikki Haley attacks Donald Trump and again vows not to drop out

Greenville, South Carolina - With the South Carolina primaries only a few days away, presidential candidate Nikki Haley is once again vowing not to drop out even as her rival, Donald Trump , is expected to dominate the contest.

On Tuesday, presidential candidate Nikki Haley (r.) held a press conference to declare she is not dropping out of the GOP primary race against Donald Trump. © Collage: ALMOND NGAN / AFP & Allison Joyce / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Tuesday, Haley called an impromptu press conference billed as an update on the "state of the presidential race," where she vowed to stay in the race "until the American people close the door."

"Some of you came to see if I'm dropping out of the race. Well, I'm not," Haley told the crowd, adding, "I refuse to quit; I'm not going anywhere."

Haley went on to take shots at Trump for spending "$50 million dollars in campaign contributions" on his mounting legal battles, for threatening his political adversaries, and for his recent "call on Russia to invade NATO countries."

She was also brought to tears as she brought up how Trump recently mocked her husband, Michael Haley, who is currently serving overseas with the National Guard.

"He's getting meaner and more offensive by the day," she said of her challenger. "He's completely distracted, and everything is about him. He's so obsessed with his demons in the past that he can't focus on the future Americans deserve."

While she insisted that she is not a "never-Trumper," Haley made a point of shooting down rumors that she is seeking to be picked to be Trump's running mate.

"We know what a disaster he has been and what he will be for our party and our country," she stated. "I feel no need to kiss the ring, and I have no fear of Trump's retribution. I'm not looking for anything from him."