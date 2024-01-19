Donald Trump urges Supreme Court to reverse ballot ban to avoid "chaos and bedlam"

Washington DC - Donald Trump and his legal team have submitted a legal filing urging the US Supreme Court to reverse a recent decision to kick him off the presidential ballot in Colorado.

Donald Trump's attorneys have filed a brief requesting the US Supreme Court reverse a ruling to disqualify him from ballots in Colorado. © Brandon Bell / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Trump's attorneys filed the brief on Thursday, arguing that the court should reverse the decision "because President Trump is not even subject to section 3, as the President is not an 'officer of the United States' under the Constitution.

"And even if President Trump were subject to section 3 he did not 'engage in' anything that qualifies as 'insurrection,'" the brief adds.

The filing comes after the Colorado Supreme Court ruled in December that Trump was disqualified from the state's ballots after his actions during the January 6 Capitol riots violated a 14th Amendment clause, which bars those who have "engaged in an insurrection" from holding office.

Earlier this month, Trump's team filed an appeal with the US Supreme Court, which agreed to hear arguments on the matter.

The latest brief goes on to argue the court should "put a swift and decisive end" to efforts to keep him off ballots, as they "promise to unleash chaos and bedlam if other state courts and state officials follow Colorado's lead."