Donald Trump walks back NATO comments but wants allies to pay up

London, UK - Former President Donald Trump told UK right-wing politician Nigel Farage that if he returned to the White House, he would not pull the United States out of NATO – as long as the alliance's European partners pay up.

Trump, speaking on the right-wing British broadcaster GB News program on Tuesday, said the US would remain in the defense alliance assuming its partners paid their bills.

The former president has repeatedly complained that some in NATO don't pay their way.

"The United States should pay its fair share, not everybody else's fair share," Trump told Farage, adding that otherwise it would not be just and in any case, NATO is more important to Europe than to the US.

"It was the most unfair thing, and don't forget, it's more important to them," he said.

"We have an ocean in between some problems. Okay. We have a nice big, beautiful ocean," he added, saying, "They will take an advantage, and they did."

He did not specify which countries he was referring to.