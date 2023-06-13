Donald Trump's attempt at legal shakeup fails ahead of arraignment

Miami, Florida - Former President Donald Trump has been reportedly scrambling to find new lawyers to represent him in the classified documents case , and it hasn't been going too well.

Donald Trump spent Monday trying to find new lawyers to represent him in his upcoming arraignment, but failed to find anyone willing to defend him. © JIM WATSON / AFP

According to The Washington Post, Trump landed in Miami on Monday ahead of his scheduled arraignment in the case, and spent the afternoon interviewing prospective lawyers.

Last week, Jim Trusty and John Rowley, two key attorneys leading his defense, unexpectedly resigned, sending a huge blow to Trump's legal team.

On the other hand, CNN reports that special counsel Jack Smith, who has led the investigation into Trump's alleged mishandling of the documents, has hired at least two prosecutors from the Miami US attorney’s office.

Trump was indicted in the case on 37 felony charges, including 31 counts of "willful retention of national defense information," which carries up to 10 years in prison on each count.

He continues to call the case a "witch hunt," arguing that he is being singled out as "communists" and the "deep state" attempt to interfere with his chances at reelection in 2024.

Trump has regularly pointed the finger at President Joe Biden, on whose properties classified documents were also discovered. Biden, however, has pledged his full cooperation with investigations, while Trump stands accused with obstructing them.