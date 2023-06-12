Donald Trump plays defense during campaign events in North Carolina and Georgia

Greensboro, North Carolina - Donald Trump spoke at two events over the weekend , publicly addressing the mounting legal woes that may threaten his 2024 presidential ambitions.

Donald Trump publicly addressed his recent indictment for the first time during two party events in North Carolina and Georgia on Saturday. © Collage: Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & ALLISON JOYCE / AFP

The events on Saturday marked Trump's first, and last, public appearances before his upcoming arraignment in the classified documents case, and he held nothing back as he dug into those he accuses of trying to interfere with his campaign efforts.

"Either the communists win and destroy America, or we destroy the communists," he reportedly told voters at a state GOP convention in Columbus, Georgia, describing his legal issues as "the final battle."

He went on to openly attack special counsel Jack Smith who led the classified document investigation which led to Trump being indicted on 37 felony charges – each of which carries a 20-year prison sentence.

The ex-president said Smith is "deranged" and "openly a Trump hater," while describing the Department of Justice as "a sick nest of people that needs to be cleaned out immediately."

He also took shots at Fanni Willis, the Georgia district attorney who may bring yet another indictment about due to Trump's own alleged election interference, describing her as "a lunatic Marxist" whose sole intention is to ruin him.

Before leaving for another event in North Carolina, the former President swung by a Waffle House where he bought everyone in the restaurant food but said, "Don't eat too many waffles!"