Donald Trump plays defense during campaign events in North Carolina and Georgia
Greensboro, North Carolina - Donald Trump spoke at two events over the weekend, publicly addressing the mounting legal woes that may threaten his 2024 presidential ambitions.
The events on Saturday marked Trump's first, and last, public appearances before his upcoming arraignment in the classified documents case, and he held nothing back as he dug into those he accuses of trying to interfere with his campaign efforts.
"Either the communists win and destroy America, or we destroy the communists," he reportedly told voters at a state GOP convention in Columbus, Georgia, describing his legal issues as "the final battle."
He went on to openly attack special counsel Jack Smith who led the classified document investigation which led to Trump being indicted on 37 felony charges – each of which carries a 20-year prison sentence.
The ex-president said Smith is "deranged" and "openly a Trump hater," while describing the Department of Justice as "a sick nest of people that needs to be cleaned out immediately."
He also took shots at Fanni Willis, the Georgia district attorney who may bring yet another indictment about due to Trump's own alleged election interference, describing her as "a lunatic Marxist" whose sole intention is to ruin him.
Before leaving for another event in North Carolina, the former President swung by a Waffle House where he bought everyone in the restaurant food but said, "Don't eat too many waffles!"
Donald Trump brings similar message to North Carolina voters
According to Axios, Trump went on to give a 90-minute speech in Greensboro, North Carolina, where he touted the same rhetoric about communists and the "Deep State," while describing investigations into him as "the demented persecution of our [MAGA] movement."
But at times, Trump went even deeper into the rabbit hole.
"You're watching [President] Joe Biden try to jail his leading political opponent!" Trump exclaimed to the crowd, despite Biden not having anything to do with the DOJ's investigation. "They're going after me for the Espionage Act. That's like the creation of missiles in your basement!"
He also predictably slammed Biden for being caught with classified documents, and claimed that he did cooperate with the National Archives, claims the agency has refuted.
Trump briefly addressed a few policy issues, such as his predictable stances on immigration and trade with China, but the vast majority of his speech was spent talking about himself.
He spent little to no time speaking on issues that directly affect the average American voter, such as jobs and social security.
Instead, he tried to convince them that if he can get indicted, then they're next, exclaiming, "They're not coming after me, they're coming after YOU! I'm just standing in their way."
Trump is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday in Miami, Florida, and has urged all of his fans to come out and show their support.
Cover photo: Collage: Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & ALLISON JOYCE / AFP