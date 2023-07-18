Donald Trump's attempt to toss Georgia election probe gets dissed and dismissed

Atlanta, Georgia - Donald Trump and his attorneys recently made a last ditch effort to get the Georgia election probe tossed out, and it failed miserably.

The Georgia Supreme Court responded after Donald Trump and his legal team filed a motion to have the election probe case tossed out of court. © SCOTT OLSON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

On Monday afternoon, the nine justices of the Georgia Supreme Court released a five-page decision in response to Trump's efforts to get the probe dumped, arguing the defendant did not present any valid reasons to have the case dismissed.

"He makes no showing that he has been prevented fair access to the ordinary channels," the court wrote.

"He is asking this Court to step in and itself decide the motions currently pending in the superior court. This is not the sort of relief that this Court affords, at least absent extraordinary circumstances that Petitioner has not shown are present here."

Earlier that day, Trump's legal team submitted fillings with the Georgia's Fulton County Superior Court and the state supreme court, arguing that the evidence gathered by a special grand jury throughout 2022 has to be discarded because such juries are unconstitutional.

The motion also sought to have District Attorney Fani Willis, who has led the investigation, disqualified from any involvement in the case, arguing that she has violated multiple state rules regarding her use of a grand jury.