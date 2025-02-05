Donald Trump's daughter-in-law Lara tapped for unprecedented Fox News job

Washington DC - Fox News said Wednesday it has hired Donald Trump 's daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, to be a program host, an unprecedented move by a family member of a sitting US president.

The 42-year-old former co-chair of the Republican National Committee will host a prime-time show, My View with Lara Trump, to air Saturday nights on the Fox News Channel.

Fox News Media chief executive Suzanne Scott called Lara Trump "a gifted communicator" in a statement announcing her appointment.

"I'm thrilled to bring my voice back to FOX News, talk directly with the American people, and highlight what makes this country so great," Lara Trump said, according to the network.

The wife of Eric Trump has hosted her own online series since 2020 and served as a Fox contributor from 2021 to 2022.

Her hiring as a host is evidence of the cozy relationship between Donald Trump and the network that he has favored for several years.

He recruited from Fox to flesh out his presidential cabinet, tapping morning show host Pete Hegseth to be secretary of defense and Fox Business Network host Sean Duffy as transportation secretary.

Several members of Trump's first administration, including press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, now work for Fox.

Presidential relatives have held media positions before but never has such a close family member simultaneously hosted a television news show.