Lara Trump steps down from RNC role – but is she planning a new move in politics?

Washington DC - Lara Trump, the daughter-in-law of President-elect Donald Trump , has announced that she is stepping down from her position as co-chair of the Republican National Committee.

Donald Trump's daughter-in-law Lara Trump (r.) announced that she is stepping down from her role as co-chair of the RNC to consider other political options. © IMAGO / Newscom World

On Sunday, Lara shared a post to X explaining that her time as co-chair of "the most consequential election in American history" has been "the honor of my life," and she believes she accomplished the things she set out to do when she was elected to the position back in March.

Her resignation comes after Trump nominated Florida Senator Marco Rubio to be his Secretary of State. If Rubio's appointment earns the required Senate approval vote, he will be leaving his seat open.

The state's governor, Ron DeSantis, has reportedly been considering appointing Lara to fill the seat until its term ends in 2026.

When asked by the Associated Press if she would be interested in the role, Lara said it would be something she would "seriously consider."

"If I'm being completely transparent, I don't know exactly what that would look like," Lara said. "And I certainly want to get all of the information possible if that is something that's real for me. But yeah, I would 100% consider it."