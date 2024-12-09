Lara Trump steps down from RNC role – but is she planning a new move in politics?
Washington DC - Lara Trump, the daughter-in-law of President-elect Donald Trump, has announced that she is stepping down from her position as co-chair of the Republican National Committee.
On Sunday, Lara shared a post to X explaining that her time as co-chair of "the most consequential election in American history" has been "the honor of my life," and she believes she accomplished the things she set out to do when she was elected to the position back in March.
Her resignation comes after Trump nominated Florida Senator Marco Rubio to be his Secretary of State. If Rubio's appointment earns the required Senate approval vote, he will be leaving his seat open.
The state's governor, Ron DeSantis, has reportedly been considering appointing Lara to fill the seat until its term ends in 2026.
When asked by the Associated Press if she would be interested in the role, Lara said it would be something she would "seriously consider."
"If I'm being completely transparent, I don't know exactly what that would look like," Lara said. "And I certainly want to get all of the information possible if that is something that's real for me. But yeah, I would 100% consider it."
Who is Lara Trump?
Lara Trump is the wife of Eric Trump – the president-elect's second-eldest son.
Earlier this year, Trump helped get her nominated as co-chair of the Republican National Committee, a role many argued was given to her strictly based on nepotism.
She has since used her newfound influence to act as an aggressive surrogate for Trump while also attempting to launch a music career.
Her rapid rise to fame in the Republican Party and politics has been met with some scrutiny, as critics have pointed out that she has no notable experience to fill the role.
Lara shared her thoughts on the future of the GOP in a chat with AP News, "The whole party has totally shifted and totally changed. I think people are feeling a little more bold in coming out with their political views."
