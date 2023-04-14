Donald Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen fires back after "stupid" lawsuit

New York, New York - Michael Cohen says he is seriously thinking about filing a countersuit against his former boss Donald Trump , who has sued him for millions of dollars.

On the latest episode of his Political Beatdown podcast, Cohen shared his reaction to the $500 million lawsuit Trump filed against him on Wednesday.

"I can't believe how stupid he was to have actually filed it," he said, describing the case as a "David and Goliath" story.

"He should have listened to the lawyers that told him 'it's a mistake.'" Cohen continued. "He's now opened himself up to everything that he refuses."

The lawyer pointed out that if the case proceeds, Trump will not be able to invoke his Fifth Amendment right, a tactic he used over 400 times so that he wouldn't have to speak during a deposition last year with New York Attorney General Letitia James in a separate lawsuit.

In response to the suit, Cohen confirmed he plans to retaliate.