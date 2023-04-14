Donald Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen fires back after "stupid" lawsuit
New York, New York - Michael Cohen says he is seriously thinking about filing a countersuit against his former boss Donald Trump, who has sued him for millions of dollars.
On the latest episode of his Political Beatdown podcast, Cohen shared his reaction to the $500 million lawsuit Trump filed against him on Wednesday.
"I can't believe how stupid he was to have actually filed it," he said, describing the case as a "David and Goliath" story.
"He should have listened to the lawyers that told him 'it's a mistake.'" Cohen continued. "He's now opened himself up to everything that he refuses."
The lawyer pointed out that if the case proceeds, Trump will not be able to invoke his Fifth Amendment right, a tactic he used over 400 times so that he wouldn't have to speak during a deposition last year with New York Attorney General Letitia James in a separate lawsuit.
In response to the suit, Cohen confirmed he plans to retaliate.
Michael Cohen plans countersuit against Donald Trump
Trump's suit alleges that Cohen, who once served as Trump's lawyer, breached attorney-client privilege by publicly sharing information about their relationship.
"He's gonna get countersued, there's no doubt about that one, for what he's doing," Cohen said.
In an interview with CNN that same day, Cohen said witness harassment and intimidation was "the whole purpose" of Trump's lawsuit.
"It's also to put out a message to everyone else that if you follow what Cohen is doing, you too will get a $500 million lawsuit against you," he added.
