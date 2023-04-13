Donald Trump goes after former lawyer Michael Cohen with huge lawsuit!

Palm Beach, Florida - Donald Trump has filed a huge lawsuit against his former lawyer and current critic, Michel Cohen.

Donald Trump is suing his ex-lawyer Michael Cohen for $500 million, alleging Cohen breached attorney-client privilege while illegally enriching himself. © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Press & MediaPunch

According to Fox News, Trump's legal team filed a $500-million suit in the US District Court for the Southern District of Florida on Wednesday, alleging that Cohen breached his attorney-client privilege while enriching himself.

"This is an action arising from [Cohen's] multiple breaches of fiduciary duty, unjust enrichment, conversion, and breaches of contract by virtue of [Cohen’s] past service as [Trump's] employee and attorney," the suit states.

Cohen orchestrated hush money payments for porn star Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal to cover up alleged affairs each claimed they had with Trump.

He served jail time for the stunt as he was charged with tax evasion, lying to Congress, and the illegal payments.

Following his release in 2020, he became an outspoken critic of the former president, and served as a key witness in a New York grand jury's investigation into Trump's role in the payments.

The jury indicted Trump, and he was arraigned and charged with 34 counts of fraud last week.

Trump has continued to deny the affairs, the payments, or having done anything wrong.