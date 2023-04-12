Donald Trump called back to NYC in yet another criminal case

New York, New York - Former President Donald Trump will be forced to return to NYC to answer questions in another criminal case that threatens his presidential campaign.

Donald Trump has been ordered by a judge to return to New York City to answer questions in the fraud lawsuit led by Attorney General Letitia James. © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Wire & Xinhua

According to The Washington Post, Trump has been ordered to appear in Attorney General Letitia James' Manhattan office on Thursday for questioning.



It will be his second time he will answer questions for the case, as he appeared for a deposition last year when he refused to answer questions, invoking his Fifth Amendment rights over 400 times.

James filed her $250 million lawsuit in September alleging that Trump, members of his family, and his Trump Organization committed "numerous acts of fraud and misrepresentation."

Trump was in NYC last week as he surrendered to authorities after being indicted in a seperate case being led by New York state District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

He was arraigned in Manhattan last Tuesday, where he was officially charged with 34 felonies.

The former president also faces an election probe in Atlanta, Georgia being led by the state's District Attorney Fani Willis, and a federal case involving his mishandling of classified White House documents after his presidency.

Trump has gone out of his way to insult and criticize those involved in cases against him in an effort to discredit their investigations. He has repeatedly called James, Bragg, and Willis, who are all Black, "racist" for investigating him.