Donald Trump's motion against judge in 2020 election case shot down!

Washington DC - The federal judge set to preside over Donald Trump 's historic trial for conspiring to overturn the 2020 election rejected a motion on Wednesday from the former president that she recuse herself from the case.

Trump's attorneys, in a court filing earlier this month, had argued that US District Judge Tanya Chutkan should step aside because of past statements she has made that allegedly demonstrated bias.



Chutkan, in a 20-page opinion, flatly denied the motion.

"The court has never taken the position the defense ascribes to it: that former 'President Trump should be prosecuted and imprisoned,'" Chutkan said.

"And the defense does not cite any instance of the court ever uttering those words or anything similar."

Chutkan noted that the legal standard for a judge to recuse himself or herself from a case is if their "impartiality might reasonably be questioned."

"The record 'as a whole' does not support a reasonable question as to the court's impartiality," she said.