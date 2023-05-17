Donald Trump's NFT trading cards have taken a big hit

Former president Donald Trump's collectible NFT trading cards saw a dramatic drop in value over the weekend, reaching an all-time low of $1.04 per card. © IMAGO / Everett Collection

According to Newsweek, the cards' floor price dramatically dropped early Saturday morning to 0.00057 Ethereum (ETH), which comes out to about $1.04 for a card.

The outlet has been using NFT marketplace OpenSea to track the data for Trump's cards, which managed to reach a 90-day high on February 16 of 0.694 ETH, which comes out to an impressive $1,262.91 per card.

Last year, Trump teased a "major announcement" which left his fans on the edge of their seats in anticipation.

On December 15, he unveiled his first line of NFT cards, which featured fake images of the former president dressed in various costumes, such as an astronaut and a doctor, and depicted in "patriotic" scenarios.

Trump was criticized for the $99 per card price and scammy nature of the project, but the line quickly sold out, with some spectators asking up to $24,000 for rarer cards.