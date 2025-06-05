Trump administration ordered by federal judge to give due process to deported Venezuelans

Washington DC - A US federal judge ruled Wednesday that President Donald Trump's administration must allow over a hundred Venezuelans deported under an obscure wartime law to challenge accusations they are violent gang members.

Migrants deported from the US are pictured at the Terrorism Confinement Center (CECOT) prison in Tecoluca, El Salvador. © REUTERS

In a highly critical opinion, District Judge James Boasberg said the US government "must facilitate" the migrants' ability to contest their removal, without specifying what actions that would entail.

Boasberg is one of several judges who has drawn Trump's ire for curtailing his efforts to wield broad executive power, after ruling against the initial migrant deportation flights.

In March, the Trump administration invoked the 1798 Alien Enemies Act (AEA) to deport hundreds Venezuelan migrants by alleging they were members of the Tren de Aragua gang, expelling them to a notorious maximum security prison in El Salvador.

Tren de Aragua has been designated a "foreign terrorist organization" by the Trump administration, but attorneys for several of the deported Venezuelans have said their clients were not gang members, had committed no crimes, and were targeted largely on the basis of their tattoos.

The Trump administration went ahead with the initial deportations of the alleged Tren de Aragua members under the AEA in March despite a restraining order from Boasberg blocking the move.