Mike Johnson put on blast for appearing to agree that Trump is cognitively "unwell"
Washington DC - House Speaker Mike Johnson was caught on video appearing to admit that something might be up with President Donald Trump's cognitive health.
On Tuesday, CNN congressional correspondent Manu Raju shared a video on X showing Democratic Representative Madeleine Dean of Pennsylvania confronting Johnson about AI-generated videos Trump recently shared showing a mustachioed House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries in a sombrero.
Johnson simply dismisses her complaint, arguing the post "wasn't my style."
"Not your style? It's disgraceful. It's racist. You should call it out," Dean claps back.
In another clip of the exchange shared on MSNBC's All In with Chris Hayes on Wednesday, Dean goes on to describe the president as "unhinged" and "unwell."
Instead of pushing back, Johnson appears to agree, as he responds, "A lot of folks on your side are too; I don't control him."
Dean then brings up Trump's address to military leaders on Tuesday, which has been heavily criticized for being filled with lies, but Johnson again dismisses her, claiming, "I didn't see it."
"It’s so dangerous!" Dean says. "You know I serve on Foreign Affairs and Appropriations, it's a collision of those two things."
"Our allies are looking elsewhere. Our enemies are laughing. You have a president who is unwell," she adds.
What is going on with President Donald Trump?
After the confrontation, Dean told Raju that Johnson, who is a steadfast MAGA ally of Trump's, had "asked me, like, rhetorically, 'Is that really racist?'"
A third clip shows Dean responding, "You put a sombrero on a Black man who's the leader of the House? You don't see that as racist?"
There has been heavy speculation in recent months about the state of Trump's cognitive and physical health. He was recently diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency and has been spotted with discolored bruising on his hands that he tries desperately to hide with makeup.
On top of that, critics have argued the president's public speeches, online rhetoric, and general decision-making have been growing more erratic than usual, with some linking his behavior to the early stages of dementia.
The White House continues to vehemently deny that the president has any serious health issues.
When asked about his confrontation with Dean, Johnson told CNN that the two "disagree on every policy matter." He insisted Trump meant the racist social media post as a joke" and said he tried to "bring her back" to "real" issues.
Cover photo: Collage: WIN MCNAMEE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP