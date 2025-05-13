Episcopal Church refuses Trump directive to help resettled white South Africans
New York, New York - The Episcopal Church recently announced that it would not be following President Donald Trump's orders to help resettled White South Africans.
On Monday, the church's Presiding Bishop Sean Rowe shared an announcement that the church's Episcopal Migration Ministries, which helps organize refugee resettlement, is breaking with its decades-long partnership with the federal government.
"Since January, the previously bipartisan US Refugee Admissions Program in which we participate has essentially shut down. Virtually no new refugees have arrived, hundreds of staff in resettlement agencies around the country have been laid off, and funding for resettling refugees who have already arrived has been uncertain," Rowe wrote.
"Then, just over two weeks ago, the federal government informed Episcopal Migration Ministries that under the terms of our federal grant, we are expected to resettle white Afrikaners from South Africa whom the US government has classified as refugees."
Rowe went on to note the church's "steadfast commitment to racial justice and reconciliation" as part of their decision to conclude grant agreements by the end of the federal fiscal year.
"It has been painful to watch one group of refugees, selected in a highly unusual manner, receive preferential treatment over many others who have been waiting in refugee camps or dangerous conditions for years," Rowe continued.
"As Christians, we must be guided not by political vagaries, but by the sure and certain knowledge that the kingdom of God is revealed to us in the struggles of those on the margins."
President Donald Trump's contradictory views on immigration
Since taking office, Trump has made massive cuts to the government, including nearly eliminating the country's refugee program, while waging an aggressive deportation campaign aimed particularly at Hispanic and Black immigrants.
Despite his resistance to letting people into the country, he has begun flying in white South Africans that he claims are "victims of unjust racial discrimination," despite the South African government saying otherwise.
While their partnership with the government will soon end, Bishop Rowe added that the church is still committed to continue supporting migrants and refugees.
Cover photo: Collage: Daniel SLIM & Jim WATSON / AFP