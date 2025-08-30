Epstein estate set to turn over birthday book allegedly containing Trump letter!

Washington DC - Jeffrey Epstein's estate will reportedly turn over a book given to the notorious sex offender for his birthday which allegedly contains a letter from President Donald Trump .

Californian Congressman Robert Garcia, the top Democratic member of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, revealed on Friday that Epstein's estate had agreed to provide the birthday book.

The move came after Epstein's estate was subpoenaed last week by the committee.

Epstein's 2003 birthday book, which will be released early in September, is believed to contain a letter from Trump that features a sketch of a naked woman with the president's signature acting as pubic hair.

Trump denied the Wall Street Journal report which alleged he had sketched the drawing, and filed a $10 billion defamation lawsuit against the outlet.

"This upcoming week, we have actually many of the victims of Jeffrey Epstein coming to Capitol Hill," Garcia told MSNBC. "We’re meeting with them. They’re talking to lawmakers. We’re going to highlight their stories. We’ve got to center these victims."

"The estate is actually going to actually now get us that book and a bunch of other documents that they have that’s actually not been reported yet," he said.

"We’re gonna get those documents, as we understand it now, on September the 8th. And so that will continue our investigation."