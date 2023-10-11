Ex-Pence aide shares how Trump talks about MAGA behind closed doors
New York, New York - A former insider from Donald Trump's presidential administration claims that the ex-president regularly said "disparaging" things about his MAGA supporters behind closed doors.
On Tuesday Olivia Troye, who served as Vice President Mike Pence's closest aide during Trump's presidency, was asked in an interview on The View how Trump has maintained "blind loyalty" from his followers and what she thinks that says about the state of the Republican Party.
"I think it speaks to an unfortunate state of the Republican Party," Troye said. "It is certainly not the party that I want it to be, and not the party that I believe it has been in the past. I think he has done a great job of sort of marketing himself as the champion for all of these people who are behind him in this movement."
"But we've sat in these meetings," she continued. "What is so frustrating and angering to me is he has nothing in common with any of his supporters and I detest the way he speaks about them. Like, when he would talk about them in meetings, it was so disparaging to them."
Trump is currently facing 91 criminal charges and mountains of other legal issues as he runs for 2024 re-election. Despite this, he continues to rise in Republican polls and is expected to win the primaries.
Donald Trump's campaign responds to Olivia Troye's claims
Troye has been an outspoken critic of Trump since leaving her job. She went on to share that her family members who still support him, who are "very unhappy" with her, she constantly thinks "I hate the way [Trump speaks] about them sometimes behind closed doors."
The Trump administration got wind of Troye's claims, and shared a scathing response attempting to discredit her and her role during the administration.
"Olivia Troye is an idiot and a nobody who pretends she had access while in the administration," campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung told Newsweek.
"She was a paper pusher and was routinely mocked by her peers because she online shopped the entire day," Cheung added.
