Family of Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre urges Trump against pardoning Maxwell

New York, New York - The family of Virginia Giuffre, who was a victim of Jeffrey Epstein's brutal crimes , has urged President Donald Trump not to grant clemency or pardon disgraced socialite Ghislaine Maxwell.

The family of Virginia Giuffre (r.), a victim of Jeffrey Epstein (c.), urged President Donald Trump to not pardon Ghislaine Maxwell (l.). © Collage: AFP/US District Court for the Southern District of New York/Handout & AFP/US District Court Southern District of New York/Handout

Giuffre's family was left shocked when Trump expressed anger to reporters that Epstein had "stolen" her from his employment at Mar-a-Lago.

Trump said that Epstein had poached staff from his spa at Mar-a-Lago, and when asked whether he was referring to Giuffre, he said that "I think that was one of the people, yeah. He stole her."

Speaking to The Atlantic, Giuffre's two brothers revealed they were not only appalled by Trump's objectification of their late sister, but also by the suggestion that Trump may know more about her experiences at the hands of Epstein than he has let on.

"It makes us ask if he was aware of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell's criminal actions," they told the outlet.

"Especially given his statement two years later that his good friend Jeffrey 'likes women on the younger side… no doubt about it.'"

Giuffre was a victim of Epstein's sex trafficking between 2000 and 2002, beginning when she was only 16 years old. She tragically took her own life at her home in Australia in April this year, aged 41.

Her family also expressed shock at Trump's suggestion that he would consider a pardon for Epstein's longtime girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell, who is serving prison time for facilitating his repeated rape of children.