Trump says he never had the "privilege" of visiting Epstein's island in shocking new comments
Turnberry, UK - President Donald Trump has shared some personal details about his relationship with infamous sex offender Jeffrey Epstein as he was pressed by reporters in Scotland.
During a press conference at his Trump Turnberry golf club on Monday, the president revealed why his relationship with the financier soured prior to Epstein's criminal conviction.
"For years, I wouldn't talk to Jeffrey Epstein. I wouldn't talk – because he did something that was inappropriate... He stole people that work for me," Trump claimed, referencing having Epstein removed from his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida. "I said, 'Don't ever do that again.' He did it again, and I threw him out of the place, persona non grata."
"I threw him out, and that was it. I'm glad I did," he added.
Trump went on to again disavow a recent report that he doodled a picture of a naked woman along with a message to Epstein included in a 50th birthday celebration book.
While he admitted he has drawn very basic pictures of buildings for charity in the past, Trump insisted, "I'm not a drawing person. I don't do drawings of women – that I can tell you."
The Republican also claimed that he never visited Epstein's private Caribbean island, where the wealthy man held lavish parties and many believe hosted his criminal activity.
"I never had the privilege of going to his island, and I did turn it down," he said. "A lot of people in Palm Beach were invited to his island. In one of my very good moments, I turned it down. I didn't want to go to his island."
Trump's questionable relationship with Jeffrey Epstein
The president's remarks come as he and his administration have been facing heavy backlash in recent weeks for refusing to fulfill their repeated promise to release files related to Epstein to the public.
Trump, who was widely known to be a close friend of Epstein's between the 1980s and early 2000s, was reportedly briefed earlier this year by his Attorney General Pam Bondi, who has been overseeing the release, that his name was listed in the files.
His recent remarks are the most open the president has been about his connections to Epstein, as he has aggressively sought to divert attention away from the scandal surrounding the files.
Throughout the Epstein controversy, White House Communications Director Steven Cheung has repeatedly shared a statement claiming Trump threw Epstein out of his club "for being a creep," and has described stories of their relationship as "fake news."
In a recent statement to CNN, a White House official clarified that by "fake news," Cheung was referring to "the entire fake narrative that Trump somehow did something wrong or there is something incriminating about his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein."
Cover photo: Brendan Smialowski / AFP