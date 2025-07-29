Trump says he never had the "privilege" of visiting Epstein's island in shocking new comments

Turnberry, UK - President Donald Trump has shared some personal details about his relationship with infamous sex offender Jeffrey Epstein as he was pressed by reporters in Scotland.

During a recent press conference, President Donald Trump (pictured) shared new details about his past relationship with the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. © Brendan Smialowski / AFP

During a press conference at his Trump Turnberry golf club on Monday, the president revealed why his relationship with the financier soured prior to Epstein's criminal conviction.

"For years, I wouldn't talk to Jeffrey Epstein. I wouldn't talk – because he did something that was inappropriate... He stole people that work for me," Trump claimed, referencing having Epstein removed from his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida. "I said, 'Don't ever do that again.' He did it again, and I threw him out of the place, persona non grata."

"I threw him out, and that was it. I'm glad I did," he added.

Trump went on to again disavow a recent report that he doodled a picture of a naked woman along with a message to Epstein included in a 50th birthday celebration book.

While he admitted he has drawn very basic pictures of buildings for charity in the past, Trump insisted, "I'm not a drawing person. I don't do drawings of women – that I can tell you."

The Republican also claimed that he never visited Epstein's private Caribbean island, where the wealthy man held lavish parties and many believe hosted his criminal activity.

"I never had the privilege of going to his island, and I did turn it down," he said. "A lot of people in Palm Beach were invited to his island. In one of my very good moments, I turned it down. I didn't want to go to his island."