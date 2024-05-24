Fani Willis files appeal over Trump charges dropped in Georgia election case

Atlanta, Georgia - Fani Willis, the Fulton County district attorney leading the Georgia election subversion case against Donald Trump , has filed an appeal to reinstate several charges that the judge ordered to be dropped.

The district attorney leading the Georgia election subversion case against Donald Trump (l.) filed an appeal after the judge dismissed several of the charges. © Collage: Jim WATSON / AFP & POOL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to ABC News, Willis filed a notice of appeal that seeks to overturn Judge Scott McAfee's March ruling, where he decided to dismiss multiple counts from the original indictment, bringing the number of charges Trump faces from 13 to 10.

The filing did not provide an argument against the decision.

Willis has led the case, where Trump and 18 others face charges for their alleged efforts to subvert Georgia's 2020 election results.

The start of the trial has been derailed in recent months, leaving it in limbo as defendants have sought to have Willis removed, arguing she profited off of a secret relationship with her colleague Nathan Wade, who was also involved in the case.

Judge McAfee ruled that Willis could remain on the case as long as Wade stepped down. Trump's team filed an appeal against the decision – which has yet to be reviewed – but gave Willis an opportunity to file her own.