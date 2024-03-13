Trump wins big in Georgia election subversion case after judge dismisses several charges

Atlanta, Georgia - Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee dismissed six charges in the indictment of former President Donald Trump and his co-defendants in the 2020 election subversion case .

According to The New York Times, McAfee issued a nine-page ruling on Wednesday where he took aim at the charges related to accusations that Trump solicited Georgia officials to violate their oath of office in their effort to overturn the 2020 election result.

"These six counts contain all the essential elements of the crimes but fail to allege sufficient detail regarding the nature of their commission," McAfee wrote.



The most notable example used in the indictment came when Trump made a phone call to Georgia's Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, urging him to "find" the 11,780 votes he needed to win.

"They do not give the Defendants enough information to prepare their defenses intelligently, as the Defendants could have violated the Constitution and thus the statute in dozens, if not hundreds, of distinct ways," McAfee argued.