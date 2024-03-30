Trump files appeal after judge rules to keep Fani Willis on Georgia election trial

Atlanta, Georgia - Donald Trump and several of his co-defendants in his Georgia election subversion trial have filed an appeal after that judge ruled that District Attorney Fani Willis could stay on the case.

Former President Donald Trump (r.) filed an appeal after a judge ruled that Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis (l.) could remain on his election subversion case. © Collage: POOL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & ALMOND NGAN / AFP

According to ABC News, defense attorneys filed the appeal on Friday, writing that Judge Scott McAfee "erred as a matter of law by not requiring dismissal and DA Willis' disqualification."

They are now asking for the Georgia Appeals Court to step in for an "immediate review" of what they described as a "legal error."

The filing comes after defendants in the case sought to have Willis removed, arguing that she profited off of a secret relationship with her colleague Nathan Wade, who was also involved in the case.

Last week, McAfee ruled that Willis can remain on the case under the condition that Wade step down. The judge did, however, allow the defendants to appeal the decision while the trial proceeds.

Trump's filing states that Willis' disqualification "is the minimum that must be done to remove the stain of her legally improper and plainly unethical conduct from the remainder of the case."