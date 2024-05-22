Trump's Georgia election case: Prosecutor and judge battle for re-election
Atlanta, Georgia - The district attorney leading the election subversion case against Donald Trump in Georgia, as well as the judge overseeing the trial, won re-election on Tuesday.
According to CNN, DA Fani Willis will keep her seat after she defeated attorney Christian Wise Smith in a primary rematch.
She will move on to the general election, where she will face Republican challenger Courtney Kramer, who previously worked for Trump's White House.
Judge Scott McAfee also came out on top of a nonpartisan election for Fulton County Superior Court, allowing him to remain on the bench.
Willis has led the case, where Trump and 18 others face charges for their alleged efforts to subvert Georgia's 2020 election results.
The trial, which was originally scheduled to begin in August, has been derailed in recent months by defendants who have sought to have Willis removed, arguing she profited off of a secret relationship with her colleague Nathan Wade, who was also involved in the case.
Fani Willis to stay on Trump election case after re-election win
Judge McAfee ruled that Willis could remain on the case as long as Wade stepped down, but Trump's team filed an appeal that has yet to be reviewed.
Trump has also argued that the case should be dismissed for him because he has "presidential immunity" and has taken the argument to the Supreme Court.
The Supreme Court has agreed to review the legal argument but is not expected to deliver a decision until the summer.
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / USA TODAY Network & ZUMA Wire