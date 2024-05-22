Trump's Georgia election case: Prosecutor and judge battle for re-election

Atlanta, Georgia - The district attorney leading the election subversion case against Donald Trump in Georgia, as well as the judge overseeing the trial, won re-election on Tuesday.

Attorney Fani Willis (r.) and Judge Scott McAfee (l.) won election races on Tuesday, allowing them to stay on the Georgia election trial against Donald Trump. © Collage: IMAGO / USA TODAY Network & ZUMA Wire

According to CNN, DA Fani Willis will keep her seat after she defeated attorney Christian Wise Smith in a primary rematch.

She will move on to the general election, where she will face Republican challenger Courtney Kramer, who previously worked for Trump's White House.

Judge Scott McAfee also came out on top of a nonpartisan election for Fulton County Superior Court, allowing him to remain on the bench.

Willis has led the case, where Trump and 18 others face charges for their alleged efforts to subvert Georgia's 2020 election results.

The trial, which was originally scheduled to begin in August, has been derailed in recent months by defendants who have sought to have Willis removed, arguing she profited off of a secret relationship with her colleague Nathan Wade, who was also involved in the case.