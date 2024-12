FBI Director Christopher Wray makes bombshell move amid Trump's plans to replace him

Washington DC - FBI Director Christopher Wray announced on Wednesday that he will resign in January before President-elect Donald Trump takes office.

"After weeks of careful thought, I've decided the right thing for the bureau is for me to serve until the end of the current administration in January and then step down," Wray told bureau employees in remarks released by the FBI.

Trump, who is to be sworn in as president on January 20, has announced the nomination of staunch loyalist Kash Patel to replace Wray as the head of the top US law enforcement agency.

Wray was appointed by Trump in 2017, but the incoming president has since soured on the FBI director.

Wray had three more years remaining in his 10-year term but faced potentially being fired when Trump takes office.

In an interview over the weekend with Meet the Press, Trump said he was "very unhappy with the things [Wray's] done," citing the 2022 FBI raid on his Florida home to recover top-secret documents taken from the White House.

"He invaded my home," Trump said.

Wray, in his remarks to the FBI workforce, said that stepping down "is the best way to avoid dragging the bureau deeper into the fray, while reinforcing the values and principles that are so important to how we do our work."