Melania Trump calls FBI's Mar-a-Lago raid "a warning to all Americans"

Palm Beach, Florida - In a new promo for her upcoming book, Melania Trump , the wife of former President Donald Trump , laments the raid on their Mar-a-Lago estate.

Melania Trump, the wife of Donald Trump, recently described the FBI raid on their home that took place two years ago as "a warning to all Americans." © OLIVIER DOULIERY / AFP

On Saturday, Melania shared a brief video on X that begins with text from the Fourth Amendment of the US Constitution – which protects US citizens from unreasonable searches and seizures by the government – along with photos of the Florida estate, before the former first lady appears in black and white.

"I never imagined my privacy would be invaded by the government here in America. The FBI raided my home in Florida and searched through my personal belongings," Melania complained.

Back in August 2022, the FBI raided the couple's home as part of an investigation into classified documents Trump allegedly took from the White House after he lost the 2020 election to Joe Biden.

The raid uncovered dozens of documents that Trump had refused to return to authorities when previously asked, and he was eventually hit with federal charges for his offenses.

While the judge overseeing the case dismissed the charges back in July, prosecutors are aggressively fighting to appeal the decision.

"This is not just my story – it serves as a warning to all Americans, a reminder that our freedom and rights must be respected," Melania said in her clip.