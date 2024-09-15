Melania Trump calls FBI's Mar-a-Lago raid "a warning to all Americans"
Palm Beach, Florida - In a new promo for her upcoming book, Melania Trump, the wife of former President Donald Trump, laments the raid on their Mar-a-Lago estate.
On Saturday, Melania shared a brief video on X that begins with text from the Fourth Amendment of the US Constitution – which protects US citizens from unreasonable searches and seizures by the government – along with photos of the Florida estate, before the former first lady appears in black and white.
"I never imagined my privacy would be invaded by the government here in America. The FBI raided my home in Florida and searched through my personal belongings," Melania complained.
Back in August 2022, the FBI raided the couple's home as part of an investigation into classified documents Trump allegedly took from the White House after he lost the 2020 election to Joe Biden.
The raid uncovered dozens of documents that Trump had refused to return to authorities when previously asked, and he was eventually hit with federal charges for his offenses.
While the judge overseeing the case dismissed the charges back in July, prosecutors are aggressively fighting to appeal the decision.
"This is not just my story – it serves as a warning to all Americans, a reminder that our freedom and rights must be respected," Melania said in her clip.
Donald Trump plans to sue the Justice Department for $100 million
The video is the third promo Melania has recently shared for her upcoming memoir, and seems to keep in line with her new strategy of using the clips to campaign for and defend her husband.
In the first ad, released on September 8, she claimed the country was facing "significant challenges to free speech... as demonstrated by the efforts to silence my husband."
And in the second, released just two days later, Melania said, "There is definitely more to this story, and we need to uncover the truth." The comments were in relation to the recent assassination attempt on her husband.
The videos come as Melania has been noticeably avoiding the public eye and her husband's side as he runs for re-election following the January 6 Capitol riots – despite having played such a major role in his previous campaign and administration.
According to Fox News, Trump and his legal team are preparing to sue the US Department of Justice for $100 million in punitive damages, arguing the FBI's conduct during the search was "inconsistent with protocols," and Attorney General Merrick Garland has a "clear intent to engage in political persecution."
Trump's attorney Daniel Epstein said the former president is "not just standing up for himself" with his lawsuit, but for "all Americans who believe in the rule of law and believe that you should hold the government accountable when it wrongs you."
Cover photo: OLIVIER DOULIERY / AFP