Federal judge halts Trump's massive health department cuts

Washington DC - A federal judge on Tuesday ruled that massive cuts to the Department of Health and Human Services by President Donald Trump and Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. are likely to be unlawful.

President Donald Trump (l.) and Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s massive cuts have been ruled unlawful by a federal judge. © AFP/Jim Watson

US District Judge Melissa DuBose issued a ruling on Tuesday that declared HHS cuts "arbitrary and capricious as well as contrary to the law" and blocked the finalization of layoffs at the department.

DuBose said that the case, brought forward by 19 states and the District of Columbia, shows "a likelihood of success" and demonstrates "irreparable harm" resulting from the Trump administration cuts.

In the ruling, DuBose points to issues with the separation of powers between the executive and legislative branches of government, as well as concerns over how 10,000 HHS employees were terminated on March 27, 2025.

"The Executive Branch is vested with the power and is imbued with the responsibility to faithfully execute the laws which govern the governance structure of our country," the ruling states.

"The Executive Branch does not have the authority to order, organize, or implement wholesale changes to the structure and function of the agencies created by Congress."