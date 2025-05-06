Trump administration sued by attorney generals over "unlawful" cuts

Washington DC - Attorneys general across the US recently banded together to file a joint lawsuit against President Donald Trump 's administration regarding their massive cuts to the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

In the lawsuit filed on Monday, the AGs representing 19 states and Washington DC, asked a judge for "declaratory and injunctive relief" against the "dismantling" of the department.

The suit took aim specifically at HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who announced last month the agency would undergo "dramatic restructuring," which included the firing of 10,000 full-time employees and the consolidation of multiple departments into one.

In a press conference announcing the suit, New York AG Letitia James, who successfully prosecuted Trump last year for fraud, described the administration's moves as "the most sweeping and unlawful assault on public health in our nation's history."

"Since taking office, this administration has fired scientists, closed labs, shuttered lifesaving programs, without rhyme, reason, or any legal authority," James said.

James noted that the lab cuts "have all but stopped testing for measles" amid an unprecedented outbreak of the disease in the US.

"This is not government reform. This is not efficiency... These actions are dangerous, cruel, and illegal," she continued.

"We are asking the court to halt the unlawful dismantling of HHS, to stop the mass firings, and to restore the lifesaving programs that millions of Americans depend on."