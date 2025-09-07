Federal Reserve must be "fully" immune to politics, says top economic aide to Trump

Washington DC - The US Federal Reserve should remain totally independent of all political considerations, President Donald Trump 's top economic aide Kevin Hassett – seen as a favorite to eventually lead the central bank – said Sunday.

National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett walks to the West Wing following a television interview at the White House in Washington, DC on September 5, 2025. © MANDEL NGAN / AFP

Hassett, the head of the National Economic Council, is seen as a possible successor to Fed chair Jerome Powell, who has gotten tough criticism from the Republican president.

Trump himself named Powell to the post during his first White House term.

"I would say 100% that monetary policy, Federal Reserve monetary policy, needs to be fully independent of political influence... including from President Trump," Hassett told CBS's Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan.

"Central bank independence is something that... Democrats and Republicans, and the White House all agreed about," Hassett added.

"We've looked at countries that have allowed the leaders to take over the central banks, and what tends to happen is that it's a recipe for inflation and misery for consumers."

But Hassett did question whether the bank under Powell was "as independent as we would like, as transparent as we would like? And I think that there's some dispute about that."

Trump has repeatedly bashed Powell for not cutting interest rates in the world's largest economy as quickly as the president believes he should.

He briefly considered trying to oust him before pulling back from that idea, as financial markets remained volatile. Powell's term ends in May 2026.

Hassett refused to be drawn about his prospects at the Fed, telling CBS he was focused on his current post.