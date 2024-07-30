Green Day protest Trump with "idiot" mask at latest tour stop: "Not a part of the MAGA agenda"

Washington DC - Punk rock band Green Day is once again facing scorn from former president Donald Trump 's MAGA base for their latest protest stunt against the politician.

The punk band Green Day are facing backlash after singer Billy Joe Armstrong (r.) held up a mask of Donald Trump during their recent show in Washington DC. © Collage: IMAGO / NurPhoto & Pacific Press Agency

On Monday night, the band played a set at Nationals Park in the nation's capital, officially kicking off the North American leg of their Saviors tour alongside Rancid and The Smashing Pumpkins.

While performing their hit American Idiot, singer Billy Joe Armstrong swapped out a line in the song, replacing it with "I'm not a part of the MAGA agenda."

He also, at one point, pulled out a mask of Trump with the word "idiot" scrawled on the forehead.

The performance caught the attention of conservative YouTuber Dom Lucre, who called the stunt "disgusting" in a social media post and claimed that viewers believed the mask "represents a dead or defeated Trump."

Though Green Day has a long history of speaking out against Trump, Lucre and others took issue with their most recent stunt, as it comes only two weeks after Trump was nearly assassinated when a gunman opened fire during his rally in Pennsylvania.