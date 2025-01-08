Trump warned by France and Germany as Greenland military threats spark alarm in Europe

Paris, France - France and Germany on Wednesday warned Donald Trump against threatening "sovereign borders" after the US president-elect refused to rule out military action to take Greenland.

"There is no question of the EU letting other nations in the world, whoever they may be... attack its sovereign borders," French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot told France Inter radio.

"We are a strong continent. We need to strengthen ourselves more," he added.

"If you ask me: 'is the United States going to invade Greenland?' the answer is no," said Barrot.

But he added: "We have entered an era that is seeing the return of the law of the strongest."

"Should we be intimidated? Should we be overcome with worry? Evidently, no. We need to wake up and reinforce ourselves, militarily, in competition, in a world where the law of the strongest prevails."

In Berlin, German government spokesperson Steffen Hebestreit said in response to Trump's remarks that "as always, the firm principle applies... that borders must not be moved by force".