JD Vance resigns from Ohio senate seat ahead of becoming Vice President of the US

Washington DC - JD Vance has officially stepped down from his Ohio senate seat, as he prepares to become the next Vice President of the US in 10 days.

JD Vance (pictured) recently resigned from his Ohio senate seat as he prepares for his role as Vice President of the US alongside Donald Trump. © SCOTT OLSON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

On Thursday, Vance sent a letter to Ohio Republican Governor Mike DeWine, notifying him of his resignation, effective Friday.

"As I prepare to assume my duties as Vice President of the United States, I would like to express that it has been a tremendous honor and privilege to serve the people of Ohio in the Senate over the past two years," Vance wrote.

DeWine will now be tasked with appointing Vance's successor.

In a separate statement to his constituents, Vance extended "heartfelt gratitude for the privilege of representing you."

"When I was elected to this office, I promised to never forget where I came from, and I've made sure to live by that promise every single day," he added.

Vance gained national attention in 2016 when his book Hillbilly Elegy, which told the story of his difficult upbringing, was hailed by critics and became a bestseller.

Around that time, in interviews and op-eds, Vance openly criticized Donald Trump, once referring to him as "America's Hitler."

But at some point during Trump's first presidency, Vance rebrand himself into a staunch MAGA Republican.