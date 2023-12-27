Donald Trump slams new "pathetic" election subversion trial filing: "Deranged Jack is angry!"

Washington DC - Special counsel Jack Smith has asked the judge overseeing Donald Trump 's 2020 election subversion case to bar the former president from being able to share any wild lies and theories during trial. On Wednesday afternoon, Trump clapped back.

Prosecutor Jack Smith (l.), who is leading Donald Trump's 2020 election subversion case, has asked the judge to bar him from sharing disinformation during the trial. © Collage: Drew Angerer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & ALMOND NGAN / AFP

Smith and his prosecution team submitted the new request on Wednesday, which aimed to keep Trump and his legal team from "raising irrelevant political issues or arguments in front of the jury."

"The Court should not permit the defendant to turn the courtroom into a forum in which he propagates irrelevant disinformation, and should reject his attempt to inject politics into this proceeding.

"Much as the defendant would like it otherwise," the filing added, "this trial should be about the facts and the law, not politics."

The filing noted several instances where Trump has publicly posed unfounded claims, such as claiming the 2020 presidential election was stolen despite it being disproven countless times in court, and blaming "undercover actors" planted by law enforcement agencies for the January 6 Capitol riots.

"In addition to being wrong, these allegations are irrelevant to the jury's determination of the defendant’s guilt or innocence, would be prejudicial if presented to the jury, and must be excluded," the filing argued.

Trump didn't take long to clap back on social media.