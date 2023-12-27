Donald Trump slams new "pathetic" election subversion trial filing: "Deranged Jack is angry!"
Washington DC - Special counsel Jack Smith has asked the judge overseeing Donald Trump's 2020 election subversion case to bar the former president from being able to share any wild lies and theories during trial. On Wednesday afternoon, Trump clapped back.
Smith and his prosecution team submitted the new request on Wednesday, which aimed to keep Trump and his legal team from "raising irrelevant political issues or arguments in front of the jury."
"The Court should not permit the defendant to turn the courtroom into a forum in which he propagates irrelevant disinformation, and should reject his attempt to inject politics into this proceeding.
"Much as the defendant would like it otherwise," the filing added, "this trial should be about the facts and the law, not politics."
The filing noted several instances where Trump has publicly posed unfounded claims, such as claiming the 2020 presidential election was stolen despite it being disproven countless times in court, and blaming "undercover actors" planted by law enforcement agencies for the January 6 Capitol riots.
"In addition to being wrong, these allegations are irrelevant to the jury's determination of the defendant’s guilt or innocence, would be prejudicial if presented to the jury, and must be excluded," the filing argued.
Trump didn't take long to clap back on social media.
Donald Trump responds to Jack Smith's new court request
Trump has pled not guilty to all charges, while also insisting that all of his legal issues are the product of his political opponents "weaponizing" the justice system to keep him from returning to the White House.
He regularly uses social media to insult and attack his political opponents, including those involved in the many legal cases against him. Judge Tanya Chutkan, who is overseeing the federal election subversion case, issued a gag order on Trump to keep him from publicly attacking Smith and others, but to no avail.
After news broke of Smith's filing, Trump took to his Truth Social platform on Wednesday to slam the move, calling Smith "deranged" and describing it as an "unconstitutional attempt to take away my First Amendment Rights, and to prevent me from saying the TRUTH."
"Deranged Jack is so Viciously and Desperately Angry," he wrote.
"These Hoaxes are nothing but a political persecution of me, the MAGA Movement, and the Republican Party by Crooked [Joe Biden] and his Despicable Thugs," he added.
Cover photo: Collage: Drew Angerer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & ALMOND NGAN / AFP