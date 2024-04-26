How did Donald Trump spend his day off from the hush money trial?

Bedminster, New Jersey - Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump recently had a free day to himself amid his hush money trial in New York, and he spent it doing his favorite pastime: golfing.

Donald Trump reportedly spent his day off from his hush money trial golfing after he complained about being unable to campaign. © Collage: TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP

Wednesday is the only weekday that court isn't in session, and as Trump is required by law to attend every day of the criminal trial, it is also the only day he can focus on other things, such as his family or his campaign for re-election.

But sources told CNN anchor Kristen Holmes that Trump spent this past Wednesday putting it up at his Bedminster Golf Club in nearby New Jersey.

News of his exploits come after he delivered a rant to reports upon leaving court on Monday, where he accused President Joe Biden, his Democratic rival, of "election interference" as the trial is keeping him from campaigning around the country.

Ammar Moussa, a spokesperson for Biden's campaign, confirmed to NBC News that they, too, were aware of Trump's golfing and slammed the former president for his dishonesty.

"When your entire campaign is about enacting revenge and retribution for yourself and doing nothing to make Americans' lives better, it makes sense you wouldn't feel the need to actually speak to voters," Moussa added.