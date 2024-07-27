Trump promises Christian voters he will "fix" everything so they "won't have to vote anymore"

During a recent campaign speech, presidential candidate Donald Trump promised Christian voters that they will never have to vote again if they support him. © JOE RAEDLE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

On Friday evening, Trump spoke at the Turning Point Action Believers' Summit, where he urged the room full of believers to vote in order to beat Democrats who plan to "cheat."

He vowed that with their support, he would "fix" things so that they would never have to vote again.

"Christians, get out and vote, just this time," Trump told the audience. "You won't have to do it anymore. Four more years – you know what? It'll be fixed, it'll be fine. You won't have to vote anymore, my beautiful Christians.

"I love you, Christians," he continued, adding, "We'll have it fixed so good, you're not gonna have to vote."

Trump's plea to Christian voters, which has been his strongest voting group in previous elections, comes after President Joe Biden announced he would no longer seek re-election, and his vice president, Kamala Harris, is expected to take over the Democratic candidacy.

The change has forced Trump and his campaign to shift strategies, as Harris has already begun showing promising jumps in polls against him.