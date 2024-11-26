Is Trump considering giving Hulk Hogan a job in his administration?
Washington DC - Former wrestling star Hulk Hogan claims President-elect Donald Trump is trying to come up with the perfect role for him during his upcoming administration.
In a recent interview with Fox News, Hogan recounted a conversation he and Trump had during a campaign event prior to his big election win.
"At the end of the day, when I was in the back at Madison Square Garden after the whole rally, we were talking about [Robert F. Kennedy Jr.], I was talking about nutrition, and how many foreign countries won't even let their people eat the food that we eat here in America," Hogan said.
"It's so bad, and it's poisoned a generation of kids. And at the end of the day, we start talking about physical fitness."
Since his big win, Trump appointed a number of his biggest allies to cabinet and administration positions, including Kennedy as head of the Department of Health.
Hogan believes he may be next in line for a job, as he told the outlet, "My President said, 'You know something Hogan, you'd be great to run the President's Council on Physical Fitness.'"

In recent months, Hogan – who was fired from wrestling for using the N-word and notably endorsed Barack Obama in 2008 – has become something of a mascot for Trump, using his once-popular wrestling persona to hype Trump's MAGA base.
Leading up to the election, he gave speeches at Trump's rallies and the Republican National Convention.
While it may be bizarre to imagine Hogan in politics, it may not be outside the realm of possibility.
A number of Trump's cabinet and administration picks lack the necessary experience for their particular roles, while others are dealing with private scandals and legal woes, such as Department of Defense nominee Pete Hegseth, who is facing allegations of sexual assault.
During the interview, Hogan claimed Trump told him, "You're still 71, you still got that Trump pump-on brother – it'd be great if you got all the kids in America into shape!"
