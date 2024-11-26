Is Trump considering giving Hulk Hogan a job in his administration?

Washington DC - Former wrestling star Hulk Hogan claims President-elect Donald Trump is trying to come up with the perfect role for him during his upcoming administration.

In a recent interview, Hulk Hogan (r.) claimed that Donald Trump had suggested the perfect role the former wrestler could fill in his upcoming administration. © Collage: Brendan Smialowski & ANGELA WEISS / AFP

In a recent interview with Fox News, Hogan recounted a conversation he and Trump had during a campaign event prior to his big election win.

"At the end of the day, when I was in the back at Madison Square Garden after the whole rally, we were talking about [Robert F. Kennedy Jr.], I was talking about nutrition, and how many foreign countries won't even let their people eat the food that we eat here in America," Hogan said.

"It's so bad, and it's poisoned a generation of kids. And at the end of the day, we start talking about physical fitness."

Since his big win, Trump appointed a number of his biggest allies to cabinet and administration positions, including Kennedy as head of the Department of Health.

Hogan believes he may be next in line for a job, as he told the outlet, "My President said, 'You know something Hogan, you'd be great to run the President's Council on Physical Fitness.'"