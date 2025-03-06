Is Trump planning to ban Afghans and Pakistanis from traveling to the US?

Washington DC - Reports suggest that President Donald Trump is considering implementing a new travel ban, barring Afghans and Pakistanis from entering the country as soon as next week.

Donald Trump may be on the verge of banning Pakistanis and Afghans from entering the US. © AFP/Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images

Three separate sources, all of which requested anonymity, told Reuters that the ban follows a government review of various countries' security and vetting risks, and may be imposed as early as next week.

Amid a frenzy of executive orders signed by Trump on the day of his inauguration was one requiring increased security vetting of foreign nationals seeking to enter the US.

As part of that executive order, Cabinet members were directed to submit a report by March 12 "identifying countries throughout the world for which vetting and screening information is so deficient as to warrant a partial or full suspension on the admission of nationals."

Along with these recommendations, the report was to include information as to how many people from those countries have entered the US since President Joe Biden was inaugurated in 2021.

The order then gives power to the Secretary of Homeland Security to "exclude or remove" individuals "whenever information is identified that would support the exclusion or removal."

It's believed by sources close to the matter that Afghanistan and Pakistan have both been selected for the list, meaning that passport holders from both countries may be unable to enter the US.

Some of those already in the US may face deportation, according to the order, though the details are unclear.