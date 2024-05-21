Is Trump's Truth Social in trouble after parent company posts enormous loss?

Sarasota, Florida - Trump Media and Technology Group, which owns former president Donald Trump 's social media platform Truth Social, lost more than $300 million in the first quarter of 2024, it said Monday.

TMTG, which recently went public, posted a net loss of $327.6 million from January to March, compared with $210,300 in net losses for the same period last year, according to a company statement.



Over the quarter, TMTG – whose primary asset is the Truth Social network founded by Trump after he was kicked off Twitter and Facebook in 2021 – generated just $770,500 in sales.

Some experts have likened TMTG to "meme stocks," whose prices are often driven by popular support rather than a business's financial standing or vision.

TMTG began publicly trading on the Nasdaq on March 26, meaning the Republican White House candidate's media group is now obligated to publish quarterly results.

Trump holds 57.3% of TMTG, which merged with a shell company known as Digital World Acquisition in late March.

Such special purpose mergers are often used as a way to enable a young company to quickly get its shares trading publicly. Equity owners in such transactions are typically required to hold the stock for six months before cashing out.