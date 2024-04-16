Trump media plans TV streaming platform as Truth Social plummets

San Francisco, California - Donald Trump 's media group said Tuesday it will launch a streaming television platform, but its shares continued to tumble on Wall Street.

Former US president and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Schnecksville, Pennsylvania on Saturday. © TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP

The announcement came as 77-year-old former president Trump sat through a second day of jury selection in his historic hush money criminal trial.

No other ex-president in US history has been hauled before a criminal court, and the trial in a Manhattan courthouse comes as scandal-plagued Trump is fighting to make a shock return to the White House in November.

Trump is accused of falsifying business records in a scheme to cover up reports on the eve of his 2016 election victory that he had an extramarital affair with adult film star Stormy Daniels.

Streamed television content is expected to focus on news, religion, and "family-friendly" films and documentaries, according to the company.



"We're excited to move forward with the next big phase for Truth Social," chief executive Devin Nunes said in the release. "We aim to provide a permanent home for high-quality news and entertainment that face discrimination by other channels and content delivery services."

The first phase of the roll-out will involve adding streaming television to the Truth Social app, with a stand-alone version released in a second phase, according to the company.

The company's principal asset is Truth Social, the social media platform launched for the ex-president after he was kicked off Twitter and Facebook in 2021 in the wake of the January 6 attack on the US Capitol.