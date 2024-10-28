Trump team on defensive over racist rhetoric at Madison Square Garden

Washington DC - Donald Trump was struggling Monday to contain a fierce backlash to racist rhetoric targeting Puerto Ricans at his weekend rally , just eight days ahead of a presidential election that could be determined by the Latino vote.

Donald Trump (l.) was struggling Monday to contain a fierce backlash from Kamala Harris (r.) and others after the racist rhetoric targeting Puerto Ricans at his weekend rally. © Collage: Andrew Harnik / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & ANGELA WEISS / AFP

The Republican was seeking to spell out his closing pitch and energize his base with the extravaganza at New York's Madison Square Garden but made news instead for a series of crass remarks from allies giving warm-up speeches.

Residents of Puerto Rico, an American island territory in the Caribbean, cannot take part in US elections but the diaspora living in the US numbers almost six million, according to Pew Research Center, and is eligible to vote.

They could have significant sway in the critical battleground state of Pennsylvania, which has the fourth-largest concentration of Puerto Rican residents after Florida, New York, and New Jersey.

"Who wants to tell these guys there are HALF A MILLION Puerto Ricans living in Battleground PA, whose votes are up for grabs?" former Trump White House aide Alyssa Farah Griffin posted on X.

During the rally, comedian Tony Hinchcliffe joked about the territory being a "floating island of garbage" and made further racist remarks about African Americans and Hispanic immigrants' sex lives.

Other speakers made sexist and crude remarks about Trump's election rival, Vice President Kamala Harris, ensuring that the rhetoric upstaged Trump's big policy rollout, a tax credit for home caregivers.

Trump's campaign – which doesn't typically acknowledge missteps – didn't respond to a request for comment but told US media outlets the garbage joke did not reflect Trump's views, and that Hinchcliffe's set had not been vetted.